HOLIDAY WEEKEND FORECAST: Plan for scattered storms; some could be strong or severe

CLEVELAND — There is a storm chance for the entire holiday weekend (Saturday, Sunday and Monday), BUT it does not look like a washout. You will have plenty of time to get outside, but it is important to be weather-aware and have a place to seek shelter if you get caught under a storm. Let's break down everything you need to know, including a timeline for storms each day and the potential for severe weather.

TIMING:



A few storms have already developed and moved east into Pennsylvania late Saturday morning. There is now a lull in the activity (early afternoon) however, additional storms are expected to develop during the mid to late afternoon and continue into this evening. Storms are expected to fade after sunset. These will be hit or miss and not last all day Saturday, but there is no denying there is a storm chance - so it is important to plan ahead.

Sunday will start off dry; the morning and early afternoon look to stay that way. Another line of strong storms will be making its way from the west during the day. It looks to arrive in our western Ohio by the late afternoon and gradually moves east into our viewing area. Storms will linger through Sunday night. The greatest threat for severe weather is to our southwest (such as Louisville, St. Louis

Additional waves of storms are possible on Memorial Day as well. The chance for storms continues through the early week (Tuesday and Wednesday). Have a backup plan for any Memorial services you plan to attend.

Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about the timing and coverage of storms through early Monday. Note the day and time in the blue banner.

SEVERE POTENTIAL



All storms will contain heavy rain with frequent lightning, but some storms could also contain severe/damaging winds (over 58 mph) and hail (greater than 1'' or quarter-size hail. The heavy rain could also lead to flooding issues. The threat of tornadoes is low but never zero!

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a risk for severe weather for much of Northeast Ohio for Saturday. The likelihood of storms becoming strong or severe is higher along and east of I-71. The area in dark green is a level one out of five, which is known as a marginal risk. A marginal risk for severe weather means while severe storms are possible, they should not become widespread and typically do not last long.

There is also a marginal risk of severe weather on Sunday. The strongest storms look to be well south of our viewing area tomorrow night. The heavy rain and flooding risk will go up on Sunday.

Stay safe and weather aware. When thunder roars - get indoors!

