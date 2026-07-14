Hottest day of the week is today!

Heat Cranking Up Across Northeast Ohio

The hottest stretch of weather we've seen in a few weeks starts today.

Expect plenty of sunshine and highs around 95 degrees this afternoon. For most of us, it'll feel closer to 100 once you factor in the humidity. Inland areas, especially south of Akron, could see heat index values push 105 degrees.

This isn't on the level of the late-June heat wave, but it's still hot enough to cause problems if you're outside for long. Heat Advisories are in effect, so take it seriously.

A heat advisory has been issued for a handful of counties on Tuesday across NW Ohio.

The heat doesn't back off much through the rest of the workweek. Highs stay in the lower 90s Wednesday, then hover near 90 Thursday and Friday.

Our next shot at rain arrives Friday. A few thunderstorms are possible, but many places may not see much at all.

The bigger change comes this weekend. Temperatures ease a bit but only back to more seasonable levels... It should feel noticeably better than what we're dealing with over the next few days.

If you're headed outdoors today, pace yourself. Drink water, find some shade when you can, and don't ignore the heat. It may not be a record breaker, but it'll still hit hard.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. Feels like 100-105º.| High: 95º

Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. Feels like 100º.| High: 93º

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Hazy, hot, and humid.| High: 90º

Friday: Few storms. Hot and humid.| High: 90º

Saturday: Few storms possible. Muggy.| High: 87º

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