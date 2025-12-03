It's been a rough start to Februa... I mean December!

CLEVELAND — Get ready for another round. Another round of winter. We're staying in the 20s most of the day with only a quick peek of sun. Cloudy, cold & a bit breezy. But dry!

Snow returns tonight. I'm tracking a quick-moving Albert Clipper bringing a quick shot of 1" to maybe 2" overnight. WIf we can work in a little lake enhancement, MAYBE 3". Most of us are near 1" though.

We dry out quickly during the morning commute but winds are still gusty and temps are still dropping. We'll be dipping into the teens before sunset Thursday! Brutal cold for the High Schoo State Championships in Canton.

Friday morning will be the coldest morning we've had since the middle of LAST winter. Single digits for some with a slow rebound.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Cold. | High: 30º

Thursday: Clipper snow early then cooling after. | High: 25º (Early)

Friday: Frigid start and staying cold. | High: 29º

Saturday: Cold & breezy with isolated snow possible. | High: 32º

Sunday: Snow showers possible for the Browns game. | High: 33º

Monday: Cold and drier. | High: 27º

