It's the calm BETWEEN the storms... that's right, more wind/rain tomorrow

CLEVELAND — Here we go! Are you ready for our FIRST SNOW OF THE SEASON?!?

Easy now... Let's pump the brakes a bit! Yes, Snow is likely early next week. No, it won't be for everyone. It will, however, be impactful no matter how much snow you get. Temps will be COLD!

Before we get into specifics... Let's talk about the rest of this week. It's no cakewalk.

Today looks GREAT. Tons of sun, comfy temps, little to no wind. Things change tonight.

Clouds come back, and the wind picks up. We'll start Friday with gusts to 30mph, with peak winds midday as high as 40mph. That's all fueled by a cold fron bringing rain our way.

Rain arrives from the northwest around 9am and exits to the southeast around 4pm. That means most of the daylight hours will be wet & windy.

It's all in and out quickly with a BEAUTIFUL Saturday on tap. Enjoy it because rain rolls back in Sunday. That's when things change.

Sunday's rain is a CHILLY rain. 40s. and dropping. We'll be in the 30s heading into Sunday, watching any raindrops change to snowflakes.

Looks like the best shot for snow will start Monday morning as lake effect snow takes over.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Bright but cool. | High: 52º

Friday: Soaked with heavy rain possible. | High: 56º

Saturday: Looking mainly dry. | High: 50º

Sunday: Mainly rain but much cooler. A wet flake late. | High: 45º

Monday: Lake effect snow squalls. | High: 39º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter