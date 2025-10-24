Lake-effect rain machine to shut off this weekend

CLEVELAND — Lake-effect rain has continued overnight, albeit not as intense rain as the night before. Multiple bands or pulses of rain that have a wider range are expected through the day Friday. Some communities could pick up an additional half-inch to one inch, especially in the 'snowbelt' areas of Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties.

Meanwhile, areas from Akron and points south & west will likely not see more than a brief passing shower. With fewer clouds, in our southwestern communities, frost advisories are in-effect through 9 a.m. and will likely get reissued the next few nights. Lows in the mid to low 30s are the theme inland through Sunday night. More details can be found here.

Coverage will continue to decrease for the lake-effect rain Friday night and through the day Saturday. The best shot will once again be in our NE communities, a 20-percent chance overall. It will remain chilly with highs in the low 50s, but winds will slowly be going down.

There looks to be a gradual increase in the temperatures by this weekend and early next week. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s are expected. Speaking of the weekend, it is looking much drier for Sunday! Plan for a few lingering showers early on Saturday, but as high pressure builds into NEO, we look dry by Saturday evening, Sunday, and Monday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Still breezy with lake effect rain possible. | High: 51º

Tonight: Lake effect rain showers to the NE. Frost advisory again inland. | Low: 40º (colder inland)

Saturday: Stray final showers early. Then mostly sunny and cool. | High: 54º

Sunday: Looking dry and seasonable. | High: 57º

Monday: Partly cloudy, pick of the week. | High: 58º

