Relentless wind, cold (and rain for some) and it's sticking around again today

CLEVELAND — Here's our first big battle with the Lake Effect "Rain" Machine... and it's relentless! The water temperature in Lake Erie is still holding near 60º. That's mild compared to the air blowing over the water and into Ohio. We were stuck in the 40s all day yesterday and will be again today. That means TONS of moisture will get pulled out of the lake, lofted into the sky, and dropped on Ohio.

Bands of lake effect rain increased following sunset as temperatures dropped a few more degrees. Heavy rain has been dumping across Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties with lightning and even some small hail. Use extreme caution overnight in these areas. Heavy rain will continue to be possible overnight. Some communities could pick up 2-3 inches of rain from 6 pm Wednesday through 6 am Thursday. Be safe on the roads!

Lake effect rain will continue Thursday with on and off rain all day. We're all windy & cold, but it will continue to be wetter in the Primary Snow Belt. The farther south you are, the drier you are. Additional rainfall amounts will be below a tenth of an inch for the rest of the viewing area.

Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday, with temperatures more typical for the end of November, with highs struggling to touch 50 degrees. It will still be breezy, but thankfully not AS gusty as Wednesday. Plan for westerly winds around 20 mph and gusts below 30 mph.

There looks to be a gradual increase in the temperatures by this weekend and early next week. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s are expected. Speaking of the weekend, it is looking much drier! Plan for a few lingering showers in our eastern communities on Friday, but then dry for both Saturday and Sunday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Cold & windy again with lake effect rain showers. | High: 50º

Friday: Still breezy with lake effect rain possible. | High: 51º

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool. | High: 55º

Sunday: Looking dry and seasonable. | High: 59º

