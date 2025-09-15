September sizzler expected this week

CLEVELAND — Get ready for a September sizzler most of this week across Northeast Ohio, especially away from the lakefront. Highs are expected to be in the 80s most of the week, with some spots that could reach 90 degrees.
There will be a lake breeze, especially on Monday and Tuesday, which will keep Downtown Cleveland and the areas along the shoreline just shy of 80 degrees. Areas inland, going south along 71 and 77, will easily top 80 degrees, with some locations south of Akron reaching 85 degrees.
The drought will continue to worsen as it has officially been 10 straight days without measurable rain at Cleveland's Hopkins Airport, and that streak is expected to grow to at least 15 days. Looking back 30 days, parts of NEO are running between 5x and 10x below the total amount of rainfall expected for that month-long stretch.
Rain chances increase this weekend as a large storm approaches from the west, but the high pressure system responsible for this hot and dry weather will try to keep any rain away from us. Make sure to enjoy the sun and warmth!
DAILY FORECAST:
Monday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Afternoon lake breeze. | High: 79º
Tuesday: Bright & very warm. Lake breeze lingers. | High: 81º
Wednesday: Bright & very warm. | High: 81º
Thursday: Mostly sunny & very warm. | High: 83º
Friday: A few more clouds. Very warm for September. | High: 83º
Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm. | High: 85º
