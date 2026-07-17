Smoke Lingering Today, But Relief Is On The Way

CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is dealing with another round of wildfire smoke today, and air quality could be even worse than what we saw yesterday.

If you have asthma, heart or lung issues, or are sensitive to smoke, try to limit time outdoors and keep windows closed when possible. Even healthy people may notice irritated eyes, a scratchy throat, or trouble breathing during periods of thicker smoke.

Temperatures will still climb into the middle 80s this afternoon, but the bigger story is the air quality.

The good news? Changes arrive this evening. Southwest winds will begin pushing the smoke out of NEO, and a few evening thunderstorms may help clean the air even faster. By Friday night, our air starts improving QUICKLY.

Saturday is different... an entirely different concern.

Heat building back in with highs in the lower 90s, gusty winds up to 30 mph, and an increasingly unstable atmosphere. Those ingredients could fuel strong to potentially damaging thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. If you have outdoor plans, keep a close eye on the forecast and make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts.

We'll be streaming live when storms begin to develop and move into Northeast Ohio.

By Sunday, the weather settles down. It'll be drier, less humid, and most of the smoke should stay away, making for a much more comfortable end to the weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Few storms. Hot and humid.| High: 87º

Saturday: Scattered storms. Could be strong. Muggy.| High: 92º

Sunday: Cooler, drier, light haze.| High: 77º

Monday: Heating closer to the norm. | High: 82º

Tuesday: Storms returning. Still steamy. | High: 83º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter