SOAKED today but trending drier... not warmer though.

CLEVELAND — We are kicking off May with temperatures that are more like March in Northeast Ohio! We could even see a few wet flakes before the weekend is over...

Plan for temperatures stuck in the 40s all day with chilly showers. We're soaked this morning. This rain spills over into the afternoon. By the evening, showers become more sporadic, but the chance of rain is not zero! In fact, with chilly digits and lingering moisture, a wintry mix is possible Saturday morning.

Temps are topping out in the 40s again Saturday, with morning lows dipping into the 30s. Yes, that means frost is possible for most areas inland of Lake Erie. Lake Erie itself is almost 50 degrees, which will keep frost very limited lakeside. We're still ahead of schedule if you're trying to plant your annuals. The rule in Northern Ohio is Memorial Day. We may get to bump that up a week or so this spring, but that means after May 15, which is still three weeks away. So, if you have any outdoor vulnerable plants, cover them or bring them inside the next few days.

It will be warmer starting Sunday afternoon, through Wednesday, but more rain is likely multiple days in that span, particularly on Monday and Wednesday. Wednesday's rain could be heavy and contain storms, but it is way too soon for specifics. Another cold shot is likely to follow to end next workweek.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Showers likely. Chilly. | High: 45º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Wet flakes too! Cool. | High: 46º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Touch warmer. | High: 57º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Few Showers possible. | High: 68º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Few Showers possible. Cooler. | High: 60º

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