Sun returns today, heat returns tomorrow, storms return midweek

CLEVELAND — The sky keeps clearing today as more sunshine takes over Northeast Ohio. Temps reach into the middle 70s along the lakeshore and near 80º inland. A light north breeze keeping things comfy, but it also kicks up Lake Erie a bit. Waves run 2 to 4 feet, Lake Erie is a bit choppy today.

Tonight turns cool and quiet with temps dropping back into the 50s.

Tuesday is looking even better. Sunshine fills the sky from morning through evening as temps climb from the mid 50s at daybreak into the mid 80s during the afternoon. It's shaping up to be one of the nicest days of the week.

Changes arrive Wednesday as a few storms move back into the forecast. More rounds of rain follow through the end of the week and could linger into this weekend as the pattern turns more active.

POWER OF 5 REGIONS: Five regions. Five forecasts closer to home.

CLEVELAND METRO REGION: (Cuyahoga County): Increasing sun with temps rebounding back into the middle 70s.



Increasing sun with temps rebounding back into the middle 70s. AKRON-CANTON REGION: (Summit, Stark and Portage Counties): Slightly warmer a couple counties south of Lake Erie with highs near 80º.



Slightly warmer a couple counties south of Lake Erie with highs near 80º. SNOWBELT REGION (Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula): Winds relaxing this afternoon but temps lakeside will stay cooler than inland areas. Middle 70s today.



Winds relaxing this afternoon but temps lakeside will stay cooler than inland areas. Middle 70s today. WEST REGION: (Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland and Ashland Counties): Clearing out sooner with more sun and slightly warmer temps. Highs from the mid-70s to near 80º inland off of Lake Erie.



Clearing out sooner with more sun and slightly warmer temps. Highs from the mid-70s to near 80º inland off of Lake Erie. SOUTH REGION: (Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties): Warmest of the regions... farthest from Lake Erie with temps pushing 80º.



DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Drying and clearing QUICKLY. | High: 67º

Tuesday: Bright sun with warmer temps. | High: 83º

Wednesday: Humidity returning with a few storms, mainly east of I-77. | High: 85º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few downpours and t-showers. | High: 84º

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered downpours and t-storms. | High: 82º

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a t-shower possible. | High: 83º

Sunday: Mostly dry and warm. | High: 86º

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