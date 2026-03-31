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Temps soaring to nearly 80º, helping fuel strong storms this afternoon/evening

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CLEVELAND — The weather pattern remains active with roller-coaster temperatures, so hang on!

Tuesday is mostly dry... and gusty... and MUCH warmer. By Tuesday evening and Tuesday night, strong storms will be sinking over Lake Erie toward our lakeshore communities. Tuesday night's storms are most likely in the northern half of our viewing area. These storms could also become strong or severe. Be sure to have a way to get warnings as you head to bed on Tuesday. For more information about the risk for severe weather, click this link.

Rain will continue on and off on Wednesday with falling temperatures. It will be getting colder fast on Wednesday morning from north to south. Most of the day will be chilly and wet with below-average temperatures. Thankfully, the cooldown is brief. We're back in the 60s and possibly 70s late week with more on-and-off rain chances.

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DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Storms are likely at night. | High: 79º

Wednesday: Temperatures drop early with lingering chilly rain. | High: 50s —> 30s

Thursday: Another chance of showers. Seasonable temperatures. | High: 75°

Friday: Couple showers possible. Warmer. | High: 69°

Saturday: Rain returns. Best chance late. Warmer. | High: 74°

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