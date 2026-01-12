Thawing nicely before brutal cold, wind and snow return midweek

CLEVELAND — What a way to kick off the work week! Sun, milder temps, and a breezy southwest wind.
The sun and milder temps are brief, but this will be a windy week. Winds are driving the forecast this week. Southwest winds today and Tuesday are helping us thaw. Temps back into the upper 30s today and middle 40s Tuesday. Enjoy it. 30s, 20s, and 10s all returning after Tuesday.
It all starts Wednesday. After a windy and warm Tuesday, the cold rushes in. We're dropping into the lower 30s by Wednesday afternoon with rain showers changing to snow.
Winds will be strong, and snow will be blowing. Visibility will likely drop at times, and roads will be slick. That continues into Thursday
All of this is followed by another weekend storm with another round of shovelable snow.
DAILY FORECAST:
Monday: Seasonable with more sun. | High: 38º
Tuesday: Warmer, windier, and wetter late. | High: 46º
Wednesday: Rain changing to snow as temps drop. | High: 39º
Thursday: Cold and blustery with scattered snow | High: 25º
Friday: Cold with a few snow showers. | High: 28º
Saturday: Another snow storm possible. | High: 29º
