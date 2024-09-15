The dry spell continues with summer-like temps

CLEVELAND — More sunshine and warm temps on deck for Sunday, as highs, will once again top off in the low to mid-80s.
Our next shot at rain doesn't happen until the middle of next week.The ongoing drought has worsened and will continue during the next week,but we will watch a low pressure that is expected to develop along the southern east coast. The track of that system will dictate if we receive rain this week and if we do, how much rain we receive.
It is looking more optimistic to get at least some rain Tuesday into early Thursday - especially the more east that you live. However, at this time, rainfall amounts look low - likely less than a quarter of an inch.
What To Expect:
- Clear & quiet
- No rain for days
- Drought leading to more drought
- The next small chance for rain is mid-week
- Any rainfall looks light
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: Dry and warm. | High: 85º
Monday: Sun and clouds. Above average. | High: 83º
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Few showers are possible later. | High: 79º
Wednesday: Scattered t-showers. | High: 78º
Thursday: Sun and clouds. Isolated showers possible. | High: 78º
Friday: Dry once again. | High: 80º
Saturday: Dry & warm. | High: 80º
