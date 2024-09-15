Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The dry spell continues with summer-like temps

sun
wews
sun
Posted

CLEVELAND — More sunshine and warm temps on deck for Sunday, as highs, will once again top off in the low to mid-80s.

Our next shot at rain doesn't happen until the middle of next week.The ongoing drought has worsened and will continue during the next week,but we will watch a low pressure that is expected to develop along the southern east coast. The track of that system will dictate if we receive rain this week and if we do, how much rain we receive.

It is looking more optimistic to get at least some rain Tuesday into early Thursday - especially the more east that you live. However, at this time, rainfall amounts look low - likely less than a quarter of an inch.

What To Expect:

  • Clear & quiet
  • No rain for days
  • Drought leading to more drought
  • The next small chance for rain is mid-week
  • Any rainfall looks light

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Dry and warm. | High: 85º

Monday: Sun and clouds. Above average. | High: 83º

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Few showers are possible later. | High: 79º

Wednesday: Scattered t-showers. | High: 78º

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Isolated showers possible. | High: 78º

Friday: Dry once again. | High: 80º

Saturday: Dry & warm. | High: 80º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk