The dry spell continues with summer-like temps

CLEVELAND — More sunshine and warm temps on deck for Sunday, as highs, will once again top off in the low to mid-80s.

Our next shot at rain doesn't happen until the middle of next week.The ongoing drought has worsened and will continue during the next week,but we will watch a low pressure that is expected to develop along the southern east coast. The track of that system will dictate if we receive rain this week and if we do, how much rain we receive.

It is looking more optimistic to get at least some rain Tuesday into early Thursday - especially the more east that you live. However, at this time, rainfall amounts look low - likely less than a quarter of an inch.

What To Expect:

Clear & quiet

No rain for days

Drought leading to more drought

The next small chance for rain is mid-week

Any rainfall looks light

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Dry and warm. | High: 85º

Monday: Sun and clouds. Above average. | High: 83º

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Few showers are possible later. | High: 79º

Wednesday: Scattered t-showers. | High: 78º

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Isolated showers possible. | High: 78º

Friday: Dry once again. | High: 80º

Saturday: Dry & warm. | High: 80º

