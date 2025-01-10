Tracking our next round of snow and cold heading into the weekend.

CLEVELAND — Grab your warmest coat! Relentless arctic air has settled across Northern Ohio. We will see below normal temperatures through this weekend and beyond.

Friday starts off COLD but dry with with more clouds rolling in. More widespread snow comes with another Southeastern US winter storm. Typically "Panhandle Hooks" give us more of a slushy, wet snow. That slush won't quite make it here. We'll be on the northern fringe of the system again. Look for steady light to moderate snow Friday evening through early Saturday morning. Right now, we don't expect much more than 1 to 3 inches of accumulation for this event here. Still slick spots will be possible through Friday night and Saturday.

Lake effect snow will also be possible for the snowbelt on Saturday with some additional accumulation possible.

The cold is going no where! Plan for below average temperatures and even sub-freezing temperatures for days or even weeks to come.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Snow returns late afternoon. (1-4" of snow Friday Night.) | High: 26º

Saturday: Snow showers. Mainly morning. A few lake effect snow bands by late afternoon. | High: 27º

Sunday: Early flakes. Drying out. Still cold. | High: 29º

Monday: Few snow showers. | High: 30º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow showers. Accums likely. Colder again. | High: 24º

