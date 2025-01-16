Tracking today's clipper, Saturday's rain/snow mix and next week's BRUTAL Cold

CLEVELAND — Snow making another return today. A clipper heading across the Great Lakes is dropping another couple of inches of snow. Plan for one to three inches for most of the area, with slightly more east of Cleveland when winds shift this evening. A winter weather advisory has been issued for several counties.For more in-depth information about Thursday's snow, including timing and totals, click this link.

Friday looks GREAT! Thawing temps with highs in the middle 30s! Enjoy it, though, because it won't last. Rain and snow return Saturday, with snow showers lingering on Sunday. There are still some details to iron out. We're watching it closely, though. I'd expect heavy rain, snow, low visibility, and slick roads. Regardless, it'll impact your weekend. And we're here for you!

Plus, some of the coldest air we've seen in years is heading our way. High temps may not make it out of the single digits early next week!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Accumulating snow likely. Not as cold.| High: 29º

Friday: Thawing out!| High: 36º

Saturday: Snow and/or rain are likely with our next winter storm. Seasonable temps.| High: 37º

Sunday: Scattered snow. Colder again.| High: 20º

MLK Day: Bitterly cold with lake-effect snow. Sub-zero wind chills are expected.| High: 7º

