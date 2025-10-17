Warmer but windy and wet with strong storms ahead this weekend

FROST ADVISORIES have been issued for the majority of NEO for Friday Morning. Plan for temperatures in the low to mid 30s away from the lake shore tonight. For more information, click this link.

Cold and frosty this morning, but we rebound! Despite the extra clouds and SLIM shot at rain, we still manage to jump back into the middle 60s. We're even warmer tomorrow...

We can thank our wild weekend storm system for that. We're warming up QUICKLY after a few brief t-showers early Saturday. Most of us are in the upper 70s with some maybe touching 80º!

That heat is all fuel. Fuel for thunderstorms. There's a line of storms heading out way late Saturday/early Sunday with much more significant rain and potentially strong storms to the area. Right now, this is a conditional threat for severe weather based on WHEN the rain and storms arrive.

Rain could begin as soon as the wee hours of Sunday morning, or wait till midday. The timing will be critical with this storm because the longer the front waits into the afternoon, the higher the severe threat grows. There will be pockets of heavy rain regardless, along with quite windy conditions on Sunday and Sunday night.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible as the front moves through and lasts through early Monday. Cooler air will filter in for the start of the new work week behind the front, as highs drop into the mid and upper 50s, along with a few lingering rain chances on Monday. On top of the rain, get ready for a wild temperature swing in both directions over the next few days.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Partly sunny. Not as cool. | High: 67º

Saturday: Few early showers. Stray shower or storm late. Much warmer. | High: 78º

Sunday: Rain likely. Storms possible. Windy. | High: 68º

Monday: Early shower chance. Cooler again and still breezy. | High: 58º

Tuesday: Isolated shower chance. Seasonable. | High: 61º

Wednesday: Shower chance. Cooler again. | High: 59º

