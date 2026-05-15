Warming up with waves of wet weather this weekend

CLEVELAND — Grab the jackets on the way out the door this morning, but layers are a good idea! We're shedding layers this afternoon. After a crisp Friday morning, temperatures will be closer to "norm" by the afternoon, with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The temps continue to climb this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s! The warmth will likely make everyone want to get outside this weekend, but we will have to listen for thunder and dodge on and off showers and storms. The better chance for storms looks to be on Saturday with more dry time and lighter t-showers on Sunday.

Believe it or not, it should get EVEN warmer on Monday. Dare we say, "hot" for Monday?!

Highs could be in the mid 80s! Much of the day looks dry as well, but we will have to watch a decaying line of storms Monday evening in our western communities. A better chance for storms holds off until Tuesday. These storms will be ahead of a cold front and usher in the return of cooler temperatures.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Partly cloudy. Bit milder. Stray shower. | High: 69º

Saturday: Warm & breezy with scattered storms. | High: 77º

Sunday: A few t-showers possible, very warm. | High: 76º

Monday: Heat building with a slim shot at thunder.| High: 85º

Tuesday: Storms expected. Could be strong. | High: 82º

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