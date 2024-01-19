Watch Now
10th ODOT snow plow struck by box truck driver in Medina Co. Friday morning

For the tenth time this year, an ODOT snow plow was struck by a driver, this time on I-71 in Medina County, according to an ODOT official.
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jan 19, 2024
A box truck tried to pass an ODOT plow on the left and clipped the plow blade Friday morning, according to ODOT spokesperson Matt Bruning. He said damage was relatively minor, but the plow was taken out of service.

According to Bruning, this was the tenth ODOT snow plow to be hit by a driver in Ohio so far in 2024. Several of those incidents occurred in Northeast Ohio, including:

 

ODOT releases video of SUV hitting snow plow truck

Another ODOT plow truck hit

“Folks, I can't stress this enough: Pay attention and give our crews room to work. There is NO reason for anyone to be hitting snowplows,” Bruning said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

See more updates on Friday's weather and its impact here.

