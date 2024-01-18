Here's what you can expect from the snowstorm heading our way

CLEVELAND — Be prepared. Northeast Ohio is going to get pelted with snow from a storm heading our way. Here's what you can expect for Thursday night and Friday morning.

Two weather systems will interact with each other Thursday night and end up bringing widespread accumulating snow to the entire viewing area and into Friday.

We will continue to update this page with the latest severe weather alerts, power outages, traffic incidents, parking bans and other impacts from this winter storm.

Watches and Warnings

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the following counties from 1 a.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday.



Ashtabula

Lake

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the following counties from 1 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday.

Cuyahoga

Erie

Huron

Lorain

Medina

Summit

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for every other county in the News 5 viewing area.

How much snow is expected?

The amount varies depending on what county you reside in, but plan to get between 6 to 10 inches through the weekend.

Radar

View the current Power of 5 Weather Team radar below:

School Closings

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, several schools and districts in Northeast Ohio had already announced closures Friday due to the weather.

Power outages

Traffic impacts

Parking bans

The following communities have issued parking bans:



Canton

From 12:01 a.m. Friday to 12:01 a.m. Saturday.



Elyria

From 8 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday



Grafton

Ban goes into effect when 2 inches of snow accumulates. In effect for as long as the snow persists.



Lorain

From 2 a.m. Friday until further notice



Newburgh Heights

From 8 p.m. Thursday until further notice.



Tallmadge

From 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday

Warming Centers

City of Cleveland

Cleveland is offering warming centers at several locations from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19 from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.



Michael Zone Recreation Center 6301 Lorain Ave.

Zelma George Recreation Center 3155 Martin Luther King Jr Dr.

Collinwood Recreation Center 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

Sterling Recreation Center MidTown Sterling Park, 1380 East 32nd St.

Akron



Summit Lake Community Center, 380 W. Crosier. St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Jan. 19.

An emergency overnight shelter at 111 East Voris St. will be open until Jan. 22 from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m.

Cleveland Plow Map

How to drive safely in the snow

Wintry weather can make road conditions in Ohio dangerous and unpredictable. If you have lived in Ohio for many years, this is obvious.

However, it is so important to get a refresher on winter driving safety ahead of the season because more than 5,000 fatalities occur on the roadways each year due to weather conditions.

Send us photos, videos and reports of the weather

