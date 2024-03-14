Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

A look at the severe weather threat for Thursday

Heat and humidity are building up and will be fueling strong storms Thursday afternoon.
slot0.jpg
Posted at 8:41 AM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 08:41:23-04

Heat and humidity are building up and will be fueling strong storms Thursday afternoon.

Here's what you'll see depending on where you live:
-North, midday thundershowers with no damage threat as temps hold closer to 60 degrees.
-South, fewer midday t-showers, closer to 70 degrees and super sweaty. That means fuel for damaging winds, large hail and maybe even a tornado.

Be aware!

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018