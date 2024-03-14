A look at the severe weather threat for Thursday

Heat and humidity are building up and will be fueling strong storms Thursday afternoon.

Here's what you'll see depending on where you live:

-North, midday thundershowers with no damage threat as temps hold closer to 60 degrees.

-South, fewer midday t-showers, closer to 70 degrees and super sweaty. That means fuel for damaging winds, large hail and maybe even a tornado.

Be aware!

