A Winter Storm is coming: Here's what you need to know

CLEVELAND — A Winter Storm is heading to Northeast Ohio tonight, here's what you need to know.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson breaks down upcoming snowfall:

WEATHER ALERTS:

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the following counties:



Lake County.

Portage County.

Stark County.

Geauga County.

Ashtabula County.

Trumbull County.

Mahoning County.

Columbiana County.

Tuscarawas County.

Carroll County.



A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the following counties:

Medina County.

Summit County.

Wayne County.

Cuyahoga County.

Holmes County.

These alerts could continue to be updated throughout Sunday afternoon. Be sure to check back!

TIMING:

Snowfall is expected to begin from Youngstown to Canton around 6 p.m.

Akron is expected to start seeing snowfall around 7 p.m.

Snowfall is expected to begin around 7-9 p.m. in the Cleveland area.

The heaviest amount of snow will fall between midnight and 10 a.m. Snowfall rates could be intense with one to two inches falling every hour.

The snow is also expected to literally heavy. It will have a lot of water in it and can be difficult to lift off of your driveway and can cause power outages.

ESTIMATED SNOW TOTALS: *This map will be updated throughout Sunday afternoon and evening. Continue to check back.

Cleveland is expected to see four to seven inches of snow.

Akron is expected to see six to 10 inches of snow.

Canton is expected to see six to 10 inches of snow.

Mansfield is expected to see one to three inches of snow.

Lorain is expected to see two to five inches of snow.

Ashtabula is expected to see 10-12'' and potentially over a foot of snow.

