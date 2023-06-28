Air Quality Advisory alert extended through Thursday

The Air Quality Advisory alert for Northeast Ohio has been extended to Thursday due to continuing smoke from wildfires in Canada entering the area, the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency said.

According to the NOACA, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties are all under this advisory.

Air quality levels are unsafe at this time; members of the general public may experience health effects, and sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects, NOACA said.

According to the EPA's air quality monitoring website AirNow, Northeast Ohio's air is currently "very unhealthy" with an Air Quality Index of 235, as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is expected to drop to "unhealthy" level Thursday and drop again to "moderate" level on Friday through the weekend.

