Air Quality Advisory alert extended to Monday for Northeast Ohio counties

The Air Quality Advisory Alert for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio has been extended through Monday due to the smoke from wildfires in Canada entering the area, according to the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency.

Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties are all under the advisory, and air quality levels may be “unhealthy” during this period.

According to NOACA, sensitive groups such as children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties should monitor their outdoor activity.

Previously, the Air Quality Advisory Alert was meant to last until midnight on Sunday for the same counties.

