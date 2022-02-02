Winter Storm Day 1: Rain transitions to ice during evening commute on Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Wednesday kicks off the start of a major winter storm arriving in Northeast Ohio. The highest impacts will be felt Wednesday through early Friday with periods of heavy rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow all on the table, along with ice.

When does it transition from rain to ice?

It's all about the transition from rain to ice to snow. Wednesday starts as a soaker with temps in the 40s, but that all changes in the afternoon. The change-over will be different from west to east as the cold air surges into the News 5 viewing area.

wews

The speed of the cold air coming in and how long the rain takes to change completely over to snow will have a major impact on the roads. Throw in a flash freeze from the rain, and the commutes will be dicey. During the evening commute in Cleveland, the rain will start its transition from rain to ice. By 8 p.m., snow should take over in Cleveland.

The storm will come in layers. Rain will bring flooding impacts Wednesday afternoon followed by major travel impacts from ice and snow late Wednesday through Thursday.

Temps will hold in the lower and middle 40s most of the day with widespread rain through early afternoon. But temperatures will start to slide down late Wednesday afternoon changing rain over to a wintry mix and eventually that snow.

wews

Thursday temps will be critical because the northern half of the area will be dealing with heavy snow while the south and southeast parts of the area could get more significant icing. This ice/snow setup will be determined by the track of the system and just how fast colder air pours in.

How much snow?

The National Weather Service has included more counties under a Winter Storm Warning that is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at 7 a.m.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Richland, Summit and Wayne counties.

The Power of 5 meteorologists are expecting up to 12" for a majority of Northern Ohio with lower numbers south. The lack of snow will be due to an increase in ice. So try not to focus too much on snow totals; the impacts are widespread.

wews

How to stay informed

