Extreme Heat Warning extended for Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has extended the Extreme Heat Warning for several Northeast Ohio counties.

The warning, which was supposed to end on Thursday, will now last until 8 p.m. on Friday for the following counties:



Erie

Lorain

Cuyahoga

Lake

Geauga

Ashtabula

Huron

Medina

Summit

Portage

Richland

Ashland

Wayne

Stark

Holmes

Weather alerts for this week's heat wave started rolling in on Sunday, starting as a Heat Advisory for most counties, but as temperatures continued to climb, the advisory was increased to a warning on Monday.

Temperatures will remain well into the 90s for highs through the end of this week, possibly reaching up to five days straight of 90-degree weather.

Combined with the high humidity, it has felt like triple digits outside.

Cleveland weather

Northeast Ohio doesn't typically see temperatures like this, and residents started feeling the impacts just a few days in with power outages, event cancellations and buckling roads.

The Cleveland Orchestra canceled its free concert and rescheduled it for Sept. 2. Additionally, University Circle Inc. canceled its weekly Wade Oval Wednesday for July 1, saying it would not be "responsible to host an outdoor event" during this week's extreme heat.

RELATED: Wade Oval Wednesday canceled for July 1 due to extreme heat

Tuesday night, thousands of customers across Northeast Ohio lost power. Cleveland Public Power said service interruptions could be caused by equipment working harder during periods of sustained high demand.

In North Royalton, the city said rising heat caused West Sprague Road, just west of Hoertz Road, to buckle on Monday. Emergency crews mobilized within 20 minutes to begin repairs but urged residents to keep an eye on the city's social media pages for the latest updates on cooling resources and heat-related topics.

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