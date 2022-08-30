Forecast: Soggy start to the day before sun makes a return

CLEVELAND —

Still tracking rain showers to kick off the day. Plan on rain and a few rumbles of thunder embedded. There severe, or damage, threat is gone though. Just remember that when your wipers are on, you're headlights need to be on also.

Plan on more sun this afternoon as temps rebound back to near 80º. We're breezy and brighter after lunch time. That trend continues.

After a calmer, clearer and cooler evening we're rebounding back to near 80º Wednesday with that increasing sun. Enjoy it. Humidity is dropping and our weather worries are staying away.

We're not talking about rain back in Ohio until late in the weekend if not early next week.

What To Expect:

Widespread showers this morning

Drying out this afternoon

Comfortably warm for days

Weekend looks warm & (mainly) dry!



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Morning showers followed by some afternoon sun.| High: 79º

Wednesday: Even brighter and more comfortable | High: 80º

Thursday: Taste of fall with tons of sun and nice temps.| High: 75º

Friday: Warm & Sunny.| High: 82º

Saturday: Warmer. Muggy. Still dry.| High: 86º

Sunday: Mild temps. More clouds and a SLIM rain chance.| High: 84º

Monday: Next best shot at rain.| High: 80º

