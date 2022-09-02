Forecast: Tracking thunderstorms for the Labor Day Weekend

CLEVELAND — High clouds will mix with sunshine through your Friday. Lower and middle/upper 80s return for Friday. Humidity will be up a little. And we are dry Friday evening for outdoor patios and high school football!
More heat and some humidity return for Saturday. We should be able to stay dry until a cold front approaches Saturday late afternoon and evening. The best chance for a stray shower on Saturday will be in our southern communities. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 80s.
I cant rule out a few thundershowers for Sunday as the front slowly pulls away and a few rain showers could linger into Monday for the Air Show in Cleveland with highs near 80 degrees.
What To Expect:
- Filtered sun but warmer Friday
- Humidity builds back for Saturday
- Much better storm chances Sunday & Monday
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Warm & Sunny.| High: 86º
Saturday: Warmer. Muggy. Isolated PM thundershowers.| High: 86º
Sunday: Mild temps. More clouds with scattered thunderstorms.| High: 79º
LABOR DAY Monday: Scattered t-storms.| High: 78º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter