Forecast: Tracking thunderstorms for the Labor Day Weekend

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:11 AM, Sep 02, 2022
CLEVELAND — High clouds will mix with sunshine through your Friday. Lower and middle/upper 80s return for Friday. Humidity will be up a little. And we are dry Friday evening for outdoor patios and high school football!

More heat and some humidity return for Saturday. We should be able to stay dry until a cold front approaches Saturday late afternoon and evening. The best chance for a stray shower on Saturday will be in our southern communities. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 80s.

I cant rule out a few thundershowers for Sunday as the front slowly pulls away and a few rain showers could linger into Monday for the Air Show in Cleveland with highs near 80 degrees.

What To Expect:

  • Filtered sun but warmer Friday
  • Humidity builds back for Saturday
  • Much better storm chances Sunday & Monday

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Warm & Sunny.| High: 86º

Saturday: Warmer. Muggy. Isolated PM thundershowers.| High: 86º

Sunday: Mild temps. More clouds with scattered thunderstorms.| High: 79º

LABOR DAY Monday: Scattered t-storms.| High: 78º

