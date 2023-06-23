June 15 tornado count increases to 12

The National Weather Service confirmed three more tornadoes from the numerous severe storms that took place in Northeast Ohio on June 15.

In total, 12 tornadoes touched down last Thursday, extending from Northwestern Ohio to the News 5 viewing area.

Two of the three new tornadoes confirmed occurred in Huron County, bringing the county’s tornado count to five.

NWS confirmed Friday that it found EF-0 tornado damage in Northeast Peru Township in Huron County from 7:50 p.m. to 7:53 p.m. The estimated peak winds for this tornado were about 80 mph, with a path length of 1.73 miles and a max width of 100 yards. No injuries or deaths were reported.

According to the NWS, this tornado began at the intersection of Hettle and Terry Road and uprooted a pine tree, snapping several branches. The tornado dissipated after crossing Peru Center Road.

National Weather Service Northeast Peru Tornado

Another EF-0 tornado was confirmed in East Greenfield Township in Huron County from the June 15 storms. This tornado occurred from 8:03 p.m. to 8:04 p.m. and had estimated peak winds of 85 mph. The path length for this tornado was 0.66 miles and had a max width of 100 yards. No deaths or injuries were reported, according to the NWS.

The NWS said this tornado began on State Route 61 and snapped a pine tree before causing tree damage while moving south.

National Weather Service East Greenfield Tornado

The third newly-confirmed tornado occurred in Lucas County, bringing the county’s tornado count to two.

The NWS confirmed an EF-0 tornado in Maumee Bay State Park in Lucas County from 6:20 p.m. to 6:28 p.m. The estimated peak winds for this tornado were 80 mph, with a path length of 3.08 miles and a max width of 50 yards. No injuries or deaths were reported.

According to the NWS, this tornado formed after the Toledo tornado dissipated near Harbor View. A waterspout formed North of South Shore Park and traveled Southeast, North of Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center. The waterspout moved onshore as a tornado onto the Eastern part of the park. The NWS said several trees were blown over and damaged the boardwalk.

National Weather Service Maumee Bay Park Tornado

Nine other tornados took place in these counties and others such as Ottawa, Sandusky and Ashland.

Damages from these storms included fallen trees, power outages, road closures and damage to homes across Northeast Ohio.

RELATED: Thursday's Tornado Tally Has Increased to Nine

RELATED: Teams surveying damage in Ottawa, Sandusky, Ashland counties from storms, tornadoes

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter