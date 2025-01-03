Lake Effect Snow Warning extended to Sunday for parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — New Year, new storm. January is kicking off with a tremendous amount of snow being dumped on parts of Northeast Ohio.

A new area of low pressure and a cold front will move in from the west on Friday, bringing widespread snow to the area. Lake effect snow will linger into the weekend.

Watches and Warnings

The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning until Sunday for the following counties:



Ashtabula - Warning in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday

Cuyahoga - Warning in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday

Geauga - Warning in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday

Lake - Warning in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday

Portage - Warning in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday

Summit - Warning in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday

A Snow Squall Warning has been issued for the following counties until 12:15 p.m. Friday.

Geauga

Medina

Portage

Summit

Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties may see snow accumulation reaching up to 16 inches. Cuyahoga, Portage and Summit could see up to 10 inches of snow.

Impacts:



Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact both commutes on Friday.

Wind chills will fall into the single digits Friday night into Sunday morning.

Ways to stay safe

Be prepared for power outages, as high winds and snow could cause damage to trees and power lines.

If you must drive, make sure to have a winter storm kit in your vehicle consisting of the following items: Booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also, take water and a first aid kit.

Radar

Power outages

Traffic impacts

Warming Centers

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik announced the City of Akron is extending hours at the Summit Lake Community Center from Jan. 5-10 to provide a warming center for residents in need.

