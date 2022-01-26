Satellite image shows current Lake Erie ice coverage

CLEVELAND — December was great as it was warmer than normal temps and there was a good amount of sunshine. We knew we'd have to pay for it eventually... right? Of course, we did. And of course, we are.

One of the biggest indicators of "how winter is going" is the ice on Lake Erie. We had quite the delay but are recovering quickly. Back near average in just a couple of weeks with more cold on the way.

Whether or not we hit the yearly average maximum ice coverage is still to be determined but we're well on our way.

Our yearly maximum ice coverage averages about 83%. We're over halfway there already.

That being said, getting out on the ice is never completely safe. Any shift in wind can shift the ice shelf. We see it every year.

Rescues are extremely difficult so be safe and prepare for anything if you're venturing out.

