Second round of Severe Thunderstorm Watches issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Following severe damaging storms overnight across the News 5 viewing area, the National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for multiple counties.

CLICK HERE to read the full News 5 Forecast.

The following counties are under the weather alert until 8 p.m.



Ashtabula

Portage

Stark

Trumbull

While the watch is in effect until this evening, these storms should clear our viewing area before 3 pm, but the threat will continue into Pennsylvania for longer.

UPDATE: While there is a watch and a few storms in our southern and eastern communities, I think most of these storms will clear NEO before they become too strong, which is good news after yesterday's severe weather! Best chance looks to be across Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties. pic.twitter.com/MMrOMlHSBE — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) June 11, 2026

We will be watching for damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rain and lightning are common with any storm. West of I-77 should stay dry for the majority of the afternoon.

A cold front will produce a line of severe storms to the west of Ohio. This line will weaken as it pushes toward Northeast Ohio by tonight, but we will keep you posted on any additional concerns about severe weather overnight and early Friday.

News 5

Raging storms rolled through Northeast Ohio late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, knocking down trees and power lines.

Here's a gallery of storm damage photos:

RELATED: Overnight storms leave damage in their wake across Northeast Ohio

In addition to the Severe Thunderstorm Watch, a Heat Advisory has been issued until 8 p.m.

News 5's Allan Nosoff has the latest on how to stay safe in the heat.

WATCH:

Heat Advisory issued for most of Northeast Ohio June 11

RELATED: Heat Advisory issued for most of Northeast Ohio

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