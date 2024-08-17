Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Wayne counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for two Northeast Ohio counties Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued the warning for the following counties until 3:30 p.m.:



Wayne County

Ashland County

Wind gusts are expected to reach 60 mph, and quarter-sized hail may occur. Additionally, the torrential rainfall may cause flooding.

A strong thunderstorm is expected to hit Geauga, Cuyahoga and Ashtabula counties; however, a warning has not been issued.

