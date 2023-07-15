Watch Now
Tornado Warning issued for Ashtabula County

Posted at 3:42 PM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 17:31:31-04

A Tornado Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Ashtabula County until 5:45 p.m. Ashtabula County will also be under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:30 p.m.

In addition, Geauga and Lake Counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:30 p.m. Cuyahoga, Portage, Medina and Summit Counties were previously under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4 p.m., according to the NWS.

According to News 5 meteorologist Katie McGraw, "There is also some rotation with this storm, so a tornado could develop." Viewers in the aforementioned counties should take cover by moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Residents in the area should expect winds up to 60 mph and hail potentially the size of a quarter.

If torrential rainfall occurs with this storm, it may lead to flash flooding. The National Weather Service reminds residents not to drive through flooded roadways.

Watch live updates in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

