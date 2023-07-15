Tornado Warning issued for Ashtabula County

A Tornado Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Ashtabula County until 5:45 p.m. Ashtabula County will also be under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:30 p.m.

In addition, Geauga and Lake Counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:30 p.m. Cuyahoga, Portage, Medina and Summit Counties were previously under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4 p.m., according to the NWS.

According to News 5 meteorologist Katie McGraw, "There is also some rotation with this storm, so a tornado could develop." Viewers in the aforementioned counties should take cover by moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Cuyahoga, Portage, Medina and Summit Counties until 4 pm for winds of 60 mph and 1'' hail. There is also some rotation with this storm, so a tornado could develop. If you are in this box, TAKE COVER NOW pic.twitter.com/KkiAMCx4fp — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) July 15, 2023

Residents in the area should expect winds up to 60 mph and hail potentially the size of a quarter.

If torrential rainfall occurs with this storm, it may lead to flash flooding. The National Weather Service reminds residents not to drive through flooded roadways.

Watch live updates in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter