Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for 4 Northeast Ohio counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for four Northeast Ohio counties on Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued the warning for the following counties until 10:30 p.m.:



Lorain

Medina

Ashland

Wayne

Huron was previously under the same warning, but it has since expired.

More storms are expected Wednesday afternoon, Thursday afternoon, Friday Afternoon...in fact, every day has a storm chance on the 7-day forecast.

With the increased cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures will not be as hot, but the humidity will persist for the rest of the week. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and some gusty winds will be possible from any storms for the rest of the week.

