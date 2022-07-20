CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for several counties on the western edge of Northeast Ohio Wednesday afternoon.

The warnings are in effect for Northern Richland County, Southern Huron County, Southeastern Seneca County, Northwestern Ashland County, Northeastern Crawford County, and Southwestern Lorain County until 7:30 p.m.

NWS NWS image of the areas under a Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Tuesday night.

At 6:28 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Willard, or 16 miles southwest of Norwalk, moving east at 25 mph.

Sixty mph wind gusts and penny-size hail are possible, and residents should expect damage to trees and power lines, NWS stated.

Locations impacted include: Ashland, Shelby, Willard, New London, Plymouth, New Washington, Savannah, Chatfield, Greenwich, Attica, North Fairfield, Bailey Lakes, Rochester, Nova, Shenandoah and Olivesburg.

