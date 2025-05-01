Severe weather possible this afternoon

CLEVELAND — There is a slight risk for severe weather from Thursday afternoon into the evening across Northeast Ohio.

Power of 5 Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson says storms will begin to form across the region after 2 p.m. They are expected to combine into a squall line as they slide east through our area between about 5 and 7 p.m.

Isolated damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats today.

Isolated severe storms are also possible Friday afternoon, mainly east of Interstate 71.

