SNOW TOTALS: Find out how much snow is on the ground across NEO this weekend

Periods of heavy snow have been ongoing over the last few days across Northeast Ohio. Lake effect has been the name of the game since Friday afternoon. Snow will gradually come to an end throughout the course of the weekend, lasting the longest in most of our northeastern communities.

This event will stand out because the snow affected most of the viewing area, and several inches of snow have been reported across NEO.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland posted updated snowfall amounts around 11:30 am on Saturday. Below is a list of snow reports that represent snow on the ground as of Saturday morning. Since lake effect snow is slowly shutting off, these totals are subject to change, but this will give you an idea of how much snow has fallen across the area.



Ashland County...

Ashland: 4.2''



Ashtabula County...

Cherry Valley: 13’’

Pierpont : 12’’

Jefferson: 11’’

S. Madison: 10’’

Monroe Center: 9.0’’

Andover: 9.0’’

Trumbull: 8.0’’

Harpersfield: 8.0’’

Conneaut: 6.0’’

Orwell: 4.0’’



Cuyahoga County...

Strongsville: 12”’

North Royalton: 9.0-12’’

Broadview Heights: 9/0’’

Russell Center: 7.0’’

Parma: 5.0’’

Woodmere: 5.0’’

Berea: 5.0’’

Chagrin Falls; 5.0’’

Westlake: 4.5’’

North Olmsted: 4.0’’

Mayfield: 4.0’’

Brooklyn: 4.0’’

Lakewood: 3.0’’

Rocky River: 2.0’’



Erie County...

Huron: 1.0 - 2.0’’



Geauga County...

Welshfield: 14’’

Burton: 12’’

Auburn Corners: 11’’

S. Thompson: 10’’

Chardon: 9.0’’

Burton: 9.0’’

Montville: 8.0 - 9.0’’

Novelty: 6.0’’



Lake County...

Madison: 7-8’’

Concord: 5-6’’

North Madison: 3-5’’

Mentor-on-the-lake: 4.0’’

Waite Hill: 4.0’’

Willoughby: 3.0’’



Lorain County...

Elyria: 5-6’’

North Ridgeville: 4.0’’

Oberlin: 3.0’’



Medina County...

Brunswick: 9-10’’

Hinckley: 8’’

Sharon Center: 6.0’’

Valley City: 6.0’’

Wadsworth: 4.5’’

Homerville: 3.0’’

Lodi: 3.0’’

Spencer: 1.8’’



Portage County...

Hiram: 10’’

Kent: 5-7.5’’

Ravenna: 5.5-7’’

Windham: 5.0’’

Mogadore: 4.0’’

Craig Beach: 2’’



Richland County...

Lexington: 3-4’’

Mansfield: 3’’

Galion: 2.5’’

Shelby: 2.0’’



Sandusky County...

Fremont: 2.0’’

Gibsonburg: 2.0’’



Stark County...

Waynesburg: 2.0’’

North Canton: 2-3’’



Summit County...

Macedonia: 11’’

Sagamore Hills: 11’’

Boston Heights: 10’’

Stow: 10’’

Bath: 9.0’’

Reminderville: 8.0’’

Cuyahoga Falls: 5-6’’

Tallmadge: 4.6-5.0’’

Munroe Falls: 4.0’’



Trumbull County...

Newton Falls: 8.0’’

Cortland: 6-7’’

Gustavus: 4.0’’

Mosquito Creek Lake: 4.0’’



Wayne County...

Doylestown: 3.1-4.0’’

Wooster: 2.0’’

