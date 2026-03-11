TORNADO WATCH issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch out ahead of this morning's squall line.

Morning Rush

This Tornado Watch does NOT include Northeast Ohio or the News 5 viewing area.

It is, however, just upstream.

The storms building across the watch area will need to be closely monitored. As they build in Northeast Ohio, they will go through changes. That means the storms will weaken and strengthen in a cycle over the next couple of hours.

Storms could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts, hail, and lightning. The biggest threat will be heavy rain that could lead to flooding, with multiple rounds expected. When they arrive here, they could still be strong. We'll be sure to monitor the radar.

Each round today has a shot at wind damage from gusts over 60 mph, and isolated tornadoes are not off the table either. Be weather aware all day, and be sure to have multiple ways to receive storm warnings, such as the News 5 app.

