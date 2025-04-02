The first storm has arrived, and an even stronger storm is expected overnight

Strong to severe storms are likely throughout News 5's viewing area Wednesday night through Thursday morning as a strong system moves through the area.

We will be dealing with rounds of rain through the end of the week and even into the weekend, resulting in high rainfall totals during that period that could lead to river flooding and flash flooding.

We will have a weather update around 1:30 p.m. Watch in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

ALERTS:

The following counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 1:45 p.m.:



Carroll County

The following counties are under the Severe Thunderstorm warning until 2 p.m.:

Stark County

Summit County

Columbiana County

OUTAGES:

As of 1 p.m., Lorain County is experiencing 1,251 outages, making it the most impacted area at this time.

Let's break down the severe threat, flood risk, and the timing of storms over the next day below.

News 5

SEVERE POTENTIAL:

Our entire viewing area has a risk posted for severe weather Wednesday into Thursday from the Storm Prediction Center.

There have already been a few strong storms and severe thunderstorm warnings on Wednesday morning, but another round of storms is expected tonight.

Our westernmost communities have been upgraded to an enhanced risk of severe storms, which is a level 3 and is shown in the orange area.

The area in yellow is a level 2 out of 5 on their risk scale, which means while organized, strong, or severe storms are possible, they are not expected to be widespread in coverage and could vary in intensity.

The area in green in western PA is a level 1 out of 5.

NEWS 5

All severe weather hazards are possible, including damaging straight-line winds, large hail, flash flooding, frequent lightning, and isolated tornadoes.

Any storm is dangerous when lightning is present. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to get struck! "When thunder roars, get indoors!''

NEWS 5

The greatest threat for severe storms is well to the southwest of our home - such as in southern Illinois and southern Indiana, western Kentucky, western Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alabama.

The area in pink is a high risk for severe weather and is a level 5 out of 5.

NEWS 5

TIMING:

The first round of storms will be fading by the early afternoon. A big chunk of the afternoon and evening will be drier with a few spotty t-showers, but it is very important to remember that the next round is still en route!

Stay weather-aware as you are getting into bed and overnight.

The next round of storms will be roughly from 10 p.m. Wednesday in our western communities through 5 a.m. Thursday morning in our eastern communities.

Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about the timing of storms this afternoon, tonight, and early Thursday.

News 5

News 5

News 5

News 5

News 5

News 5

News 5

FLOOD WATCH:

Not only will we be dealing with severe weather over the next day, but repeated rounds of rain into this weekend.

Therefore, a flood watch has been issued for the following counties from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Sunday.



Ashland County

Cuyahoga County

Erie County

Holmes County

Huron County

Lorain County

Medina County

Richland County

Stark County

Summit County

Tuscarawas County

Wayne County

Several systems will continue to impact the area through Sunday and could bring moderate to heavy rainfall across the area. Rainfall amounts could exceed 4 inches of rain by Sunday.

Excessive rainfall could lead to flash flooding as well as flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may also occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are also possible

NEWS 5

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter