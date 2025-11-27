Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Updates on the Thanksgiving winter storm hitting Northeast Ohio

Winter weather is here just in time for Thanksgiving, and a few counties are under some advisories and warnings.
Tune in for updates on Thanksgiving winter storm hitting Northeast Ohio
Messy weather for Thanksgiving travel
WET SNOW
11-26-25 SNOW
Winter Weather Alerts
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — Winter weather is here just in time for the holiday, and a few counties are under some advisories and warnings for Thanksgiving. Travel could be tricky, depending on where you are headed.

Alerts
From 1 a.m. on Thursday to 7 p.m. on Friday, the following counties will be under a Lake-Effect Snow Warning:

  • Cuyahoga
  • Lake
  • Geauga
  • Ashtabula

These areas will experience significant snowfall starting Thursday morning and continuing throughout Thanksgiving. Plan for accumulating snow and tricky-to-even dangerous travel conditions on Thursday and into Friday.

In addition, a Wind Advisory has been issued for nearly all of Northeast Ohio from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Plan for southwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down, and some power outages are possible.

Portage County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from Thursday at 1 p.m. to Friday at 7 p.m.

11-26-25 SNOW

Travel bans

Winds that strong can make driving difficult, especially for large vehicles. The Ohio Turnpike issued a travel ban for certain high-profile vehicles starting Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Ohio Turnpike issues travel ban for high-profile vehicles ahead of Thanksgiving winter storm

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.