Updates on the Thanksgiving winter storm hitting Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Winter weather is here just in time for the holiday, and a few counties are under some advisories and warnings for Thanksgiving. Travel could be tricky, depending on where you are headed.

Alerts

From 1 a.m. on Thursday to 7 p.m. on Friday, the following counties will be under a Lake-Effect Snow Warning:



Cuyahoga

Lake

Geauga

Ashtabula

These areas will experience significant snowfall starting Thursday morning and continuing throughout Thanksgiving. Plan for accumulating snow and tricky-to-even dangerous travel conditions on Thursday and into Friday.

In addition, a Wind Advisory has been issued for nearly all of Northeast Ohio from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Plan for southwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down, and some power outages are possible.

Portage County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from Thursday at 1 p.m. to Friday at 7 p.m.

WEWS

Travel bans

Winds that strong can make driving difficult, especially for large vehicles. The Ohio Turnpike issued a travel ban for certain high-profile vehicles starting Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Ohio Turnpike issues travel ban for high-profile vehicles ahead of Thanksgiving winter storm

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter