Winter Storm Watch issued for 2 Northeast Ohio counties

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for two Northeast Ohio counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Geauga and Ashtabula Counties will be under this watch from 1 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The counties could receive up to six inches of snow, and wind could reach about 40 MPH.

On Monday afternoon, rain will change into snow and could impact evening commutes. Lake effect snow is expected to develop before midnight and continue into Tuesday morning.

