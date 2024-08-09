Wow. What a week! Is there any more active weather on the way?

This past week has been a wild ride of weather! After Tuesday's severe weather, nearly 200,000 people are still without power across northeast Ohio. Most of the extensive damage was caused by straight-line winds, but the National Weather Service in Cleveland did find evidence of four EF-1 tornadoes and one macroburst. If that wasn't enough, the outer bands of the remnants of Hurricane Debby brought a skinny but long line of storms with intense rainfall Thursday evening. This line put it in park and dropped several inches of rain in a few communities leading to flash flooding.

The NWS reported that three communities (near Orrville, NW of Akron near Cuyahoga Falls, and from Twinsburg into Hudson) received 5 to 7 inches of rain, generally in three hours or less. Some other totals are below.



Hudson: 6.98 inches

Millersburg: 2.20 inches

Aurora: 4.65 inches

Reminderville: 5.25 inches

Cuyahoga Falls: 4.86 inches

Barberton: 4.76 inches

Twinsburg: 4.04 inches

Fairlawn 2.22 inches

Doylestown: 2.56 inches

Apple Creek: 2.45 inches

Wooster (R4) (R4) 5.62 inches

So the big question is, are there more storms on the way?

I am happy to report - NO! Severe weather or heavy rain will not be on the table for the next several days, but I did want to notify you about a few things to be aware of as we head into the weekend.

ALERTS:

Following all of this activity, it is breezy outside. Winds out of the NW/W could gust up to 25 mph. The winds will remain breezy all weekend long. The stronger winds have kicked up the waves on Lake Erie as well.

Therefore, a small craft advisory is in effect for much of the weekend. Northwest winds become westerly tonight with 10-20 knots and waves increasing to three to six feet. The increased wave and wind action will also make the lake more dangerous due to a high risk of rip currents. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions through Saturday night.

CHOPPY! Thankfully, the weather is much quieter than yesterday and Tuesday! However, it is breezy outside with NW winds 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. These winds are making the waves larger on Lake Erie. There is a HIGH risk for rip currents today and a small craft advisory. pic.twitter.com/UTsbjdygHJ — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) August 9, 2024

TEMPERATURES:

This weekend will be about 10 degrees below average! Plan for the 70s all weekend with low humidity!

RAIN CHANCES:

Most of this weekend will be dry. For the majority of people in NEO, there is a 0% chance of rain. However, there is a chance for lake-effect rain showers on Saturday and Sunday. These look to be very light and isolated, but for folks who live in the northern primary snowbelt, it could be a bit of a nuisance at times this weekend.

NEWS 5

