Wow. What a week! Is there any more active weather on the way?

This past week has been a wild ride of weather! After Tuesday's severe weather, nearly 200,000 people are still without power across northeast Ohio. Most of the extensive damage was caused by straight-line winds, but  the National Weather Service in Cleveland did find evidence of four EF-1 tornadoes and one macroburst. If that wasn't enough, the outer bands of the remnants of Hurricane Debby brought a skinny but long line of storms with intense rainfall Thursday evening. This line put it in park and dropped several inches of rain in a few communities leading to flash flooding.

The NWS reported that three communities (near Orrville, NW of Akron near Cuyahoga Falls, and from Twinsburg into Hudson) received 5 to 7 inches of rain, generally in three hours or less. Some other totals are below.

  • Hudson: 6.98 inches
  • Millersburg: 2.20 inches
  • Aurora: 4.65 inches
  • Reminderville: 5.25 inches
  • Cuyahoga Falls: 4.86 inches
  • Barberton: 4.76 inches
  • Cuyahoga Falls: 4.50 inches
  • Twinsburg: 4.04 inches
  • Fairlawn 2.22 inches
  • Doylestown: 2.56 inches
  • Apple Creek: 2.45 inches
  • Wooster (R4) (R4) 5.62 inches

So the big question is, are there more storms on the way?
I am happy to report - NO! Severe weather or heavy rain will not be on the table for the next several days, but I did want to notify you about a few things to be aware of as we head into the weekend.

ALERTS:

Following all of this activity, it is breezy outside. Winds out of the NW/W could gust up to 25 mph. The winds will remain breezy all weekend long. The stronger winds have kicked up the waves on Lake Erie as well.

Therefore, a small craft advisory is in effect for much of the weekend. Northwest winds become westerly tonight with 10-20 knots and waves increasing to three to six feet. The increased wave and wind action will also make the lake more dangerous due to a high risk of rip currents. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions through Saturday night.

TEMPERATURES:
This weekend will be about 10 degrees below average! Plan for the 70s all weekend with low humidity!

RAIN CHANCES:
Most of this weekend will be dry. For the majority of people in NEO, there is a 0% chance of rain. However, there is a chance for lake-effect rain showers on Saturday and Sunday. These look to be very light and isolated, but for folks who live in the northern primary snowbelt, it could be a bit of a nuisance at times this weekend.

