Whiteout conditions possible with snow squalls Sunday afternoon

CLEVELAND — A burst of very heavy snow raced across Northern Ohio before dawn Sunday morning, dropping a quick inch or so for most, with reports of 2 to 3.5 inches in the primary snowbelt. Yes, that meant snowfall rates well over 1 inch per hour. There have been numerous spin-outs and accidents reported, so be extra careful on the roads, even if it is not actively snowing.

Another 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected this afternoon, so snow totals could approach 5 or 6 inches by the end of the day, triggering a Winter Weather Advisory for Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties. See the Winter Weather Advisory article on our website for more.

While totals for the rest of NEO are not grand, the quick visibility drop and heavy bursts of snow remain the primary threats this afternoon. For a quick 10 or 20-minute stretch, the visibility could drop below a half-mile with 35 mph gusts, making it near-blizzard conditions. It will end between 4 and 7 p.m. from west to east. Watch out for icy road conditions tonight as the sun goes down, and any untreated areas of snow or standing water could freeze.

It will be a mostly dry start to the workweek, but the next storm, yet another clipper, arrives late Tuesday and could stick around through Thursday as it becomes a coastal storm off the east coast.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Much colder. Scattered snow showers. | High: 29º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 38º

Tuesday: Rain possible late. Above average, briefly. | High: 45º

Wednesday: Rain to Snow Showers. Seasonable. | High: 39º

Thursday: Few Snow Showers. Colder. | High: 25º

Friday: Snow Showers Possible. Cold. | High: 28º

Saturday: Snow Showers Possible. | High: 29º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter