Winds helping temps soar nearly 40º in about 12 hours

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect Tuesday evening until 10 am Tuesday.

Grab the coats as you head out! You won't need it all day, but you need it right now.

Shedding the coats this afternoon as temps SOAR. That's not without a couple hurdles, though.

We're near 32º this morning. We're pushing 70º this afternoon. Despite the clouds, a couple sprinkles, and the wind.

The wind is actually helping. Southwest gusts to 30mph along with afternoon sun, and the warmth is back!

Thunder comes back tonight. Plan on a few thundershowers overnight into Wednesday. Brief downpours and rumbles of thunder. They're gone by the AM Drive.

The north winds hang around, though. That'll keep temps down a bit, but not nearly as much as they have been.

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Windy & warmer after another freezing start. | High: 71º

Tonight: A few thundershowers. | Low: 53º

Wednesday: Drying early, bright & mild after. | High: 65º

Thursday: Warm & breezy with a shot at rain. | High: 71º

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm. Storms at night. | High: 74º

Saturday: Storms possible, then turning colder. | High: 60º

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