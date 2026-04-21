Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Winds helping temps soar nearly 40º in about 12 hours

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team. A Freeze Warning is in place for most of Northeast Ohio until 10 a.m.
Cleveland weather
Akron weather
American Flag
Posted

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect Tuesday evening until 10 am Tuesday.

Grab the coats as you head out! You won't need it all day, but you need it right now.

Shedding the coats this afternoon as temps SOAR. That's not without a couple hurdles, though.

We're near 32º this morning. We're pushing 70º this afternoon. Despite the clouds, a couple sprinkles, and the wind.

The wind is actually helping. Southwest gusts to 30mph along with afternoon sun, and the warmth is back!

Thunder comes back tonight. Plan on a few thundershowers overnight into Wednesday. Brief downpours and rumbles of thunder. They're gone by the AM Drive.

The north winds hang around, though. That'll keep temps down a bit, but not nearly as much as they have been.

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Windy & warmer after another freezing start. | High: 71º

Tonight: A few thundershowers. | Low: 53º

Wednesday: Drying early, bright & mild after. | High: 65º

Thursday: Warm & breezy with a shot at rain. | High: 71º

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm. Storms at night. | High: 74º

Saturday: Storms possible, then turning colder. | High: 60º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.