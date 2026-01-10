Winter makes a comeback this weekend, with rain changing to snow

CLEVELAND — Winter makes a comeback this weekend — so I hope you enjoyed yesterday's near-record warmth. In fact, Mansfield tied their record high Friday, with 61 degrees at noon. The previous record of 61 was back in 1937. Today will be 20 degrees colder than Friday in most locations.

Today will also see more rain than yesterday. The rain will arrive from south to north through the late-morning and midday, and will quickly be heavy at times as this band of rain will contain embedded downpours. The origins of this storm is from the moisture-rich Gulf, hence the heavier rain expected.

It will not be an all-day washout, however, as the rain will move through in batches and slowly taper through this evening. Be mindful of less-than-ideal road conditions for travel. The rain ends this evening, but the weekend precipitation is not.

Snow showers, albeit isolated, are possible late overnight, and more widespread snow is likely midday Sunday through the afternoon. A quick coating to an inch is likely for most, with more than an inch possible with some lake enhancement across the snowbelt.

It will be a dry start to the workweek Monday, but the next storm, yet another clipper, arrives late Tuesday and could stick around through Thursday as it becomes a coastal storm off the east coast.

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Scattered PM rain and cooler. Breezy & Chilly. | High: 41º

Sunday: Much colder. Few snow showers. | High: 29º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 37º

Tuesday: Rain possible late. Above average, briefly. | High: 43º

