Winter shock settles in by the end of the weekend with snow and Arctic cold

CLEVELAND — The first snow of the season is now less than 36 hours away. Before the snow, there will be heavy rain Saturday night and early Sunday before cold air crashes down from Northern Canada.

Today will be relatively quiet, as only a couple of light showers are possible near the lakeshore. Enjoy it, and get any winterizing done because heavier, widespread rain rolls back in overnight and into Sunday morning. That's when things REALLY change.

A few rain showers are likely with a warm front after sundown through about 2 a.m., from southwest to northeast. A brief break lasts through about 4 or 5 a.m., then heavy rain rolls in for Sunday morning. A few rumbles even can't be ruled out with a dynamic clash of warm and moist air from the south and Arctic cold from the north. Temperatures will be around 50 early Sunday morning, and crash throughout the day on Sunday. It will be in the 30s by the afternoon, and approaching freezing after sunset. As temperatures fall, rain will change to snow Sunday evening, but accumulations will be minimal at first. The warm, wet ground will make it tough for anything to stick, unless the snowfall rates are heavy enough.

This snow will be a wet, slushy snow that could contribute to fallen trees or tree branches, especially those trees near the lakeshore that still have a decent amount of leaves on them. The combination of the heavy wet snow and blustery wind with gusts over 30 miles per hour could lead to tree damage.

Accumulations start on elevated and grassy surfaces that cool down quicker, before the roads see slush. Bridges and overpasses will be impacted first. As winds shift more northerly, we'll have to watch one or two lake-effect snow squalls set up. Timing is critical for how much snow we'll see. It's all about how soon those winds align and how long it takes to shift westerly.

A few inches of wet snow accumulation is looking likely, especially in the snowbelt. There will likely be a narrow band on the east side that drops over four inches, with well over a half a foot on the table by Monday night, all wind dependent. Roads will be slick while it's snowing, with the combination of wet leaves that are already slippery as-is. Make sure you're prepared for our first wintry day on Monday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Looking mainly dry. A stray shower or two north. | High: 50º

Tonight: Evening showers, then heavy rain after 3 a.m.. Breezy and staying mild. | Low: 50º

Sunday: Widespread rain likely. Changing to snow as temps fall. | High: 50º at 6 a.m. (35 by 6 p.m.)

Monday: Lake effect snow squalls. | High: 35º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow on the east side during the first half, sunny elsewhere. | High: 39º

