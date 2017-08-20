Cleveland to host largest convention of beer collectibles

Associated Press
10:47 AM, Aug 20, 2017
CLEVELAND - Collectors are expected to pour into Cleveland this week for the world’s largest show of beer paraphernalia.

More than 500 collectors from 37 states and 13 countries will attend the three-day CANvention beginning Thursday at the Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland.

CANvention features a variety of beer collectibles, including cans, signs, mirrors, coasters, labels, lithographs and postcards.

Richard La Susa is a Brewery Collectibles Club of America member from the Phoenix, Arizona, area.

La Susa tells the Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2ifC127 ) there’s no show like the convention anywhere. La Susa says collectibles can run in price from 25 cents to $40,000.

The 47th annual convention is limited to members for its first two days, but the public can attend for a $10 ticket on Saturday.

 

