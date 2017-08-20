Public can now help name the newest baby giraffe at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is letting animal lovers in on an important piece to zoo keeping: naming the latest baby giraffe.
A boy African Masai giraffe was born on August 6 weighing 160 pounds and standing over 6 feet tall.
To participate, guests can visit Ben Gogolick Giraffe Encounter during regular Zoo hours and cast their vote with a donation to the Future for Wildlife Fund which helps protects giraffe against poaching and illegal snaring.
The following names are voting options:
Ogbonna - meaning image of his father
Abidemi - meaning born during father's absence
Ikenna - meaning father's power
Zawadi - meaning gift
Each of the four names pay homage to the young calf's father, Travis.
Visitors can cast their votes through Labor Day, September 4, 2017.