Public can now help name the newest baby giraffe at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Kaylyn Hlavaty
4:44 PM, Aug 20, 2017

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is letting animal lovers in on an important piece to zoo keeping: naming the latest baby giraffe.

A boy African Masai giraffe was born on August 6 weighing 160 pounds and standing over 6 feet tall.

To participate,  guests can visit Ben Gogolick Giraffe Encounter during regular Zoo hours and cast their vote with a donation to the Future for Wildlife Fund which helps protects giraffe against poaching and illegal snaring.

The following names are voting options:

  • Ogbonna - meaning image of his father
  • Abidemi - meaning born during father's absence
  • Ikenna - meaning father's power
  • Zawadi - meaning gift 

Each of the four names pay homage to the young calf's father, Travis.

Visitors can cast their votes through Labor Day, September 4, 2017.

