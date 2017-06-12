Rooftops, city views and tucked away treasures: Patio dining season arrives in Cleveland!

CLEVELAND - No matter where you are in the city, you can find a patio that fits the mood.

Rooftop access gives a panoramic view of our region, from cityscapes to lake views. Intimate, local spots tucked away in the city's streets reveal the true character of a neighborhood. Patios adjacent to skyscrapers or in the background give off a concrete jungle vibe at a slower, relaxed paced against streaming traffic and occupied pedestrians.

Cleveland prides itself on its food, and the patios where the food is served is just as widely celebrated as the enticing dishes themselves.

SKY HIGH

Bar 32 |100 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114 (216) 413-5000

Opened in time for the 2016 Republican National Convention, this rooftop patio gives guests access to a view of Lake Erie that is a rarity unless you work in a skyscraper or happen to be flying over the city in a luxury chopper. (And if that's the case, lucky you).

The Greenhouse Tavern | 2038 E. 4th Street, Cleveland, Ohio (216) 443-0511

If you've been to E. 4th then you've probably walked by or dined at James Beard Award winner, Jonathon Sawyer's restaurant. What's surprising to some is its rooftop patio overlooking the quaint street pedestrian walkway below.

Lockkeepers | 8001 Rockside Rd., Cleveland, OH 44125 (216) 524-9404

Fresh pasta and authentic Italian food? Got it. Outside patio? Got it. Lockkeepers overlooks the historic Erie Canal with a wraparound porch surrounded by blooming trees. Check it out spring, summer or fall to have the most view for your money.

CITYSCAPES

Harp | 4408 Detroit Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113 (216) 939-0200

This classic Irish pub offers delicious, traditional cuisine that reflects Cleveland's large Irish population. The patio overlooks the Shoreway and, in the distance, is Cleveland's skyline. Take a slower, more relaxed approach against the backdrop of our city.

Stone Mad Pub | 1306 W 65th St., Cleveland, OH 44102 (216) 281-6500

As the name implies, the outside patio stands out among the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood. Much of it is made of stone--with stone fireplaces for those chilly Cleveland nights (even in spring and summer) and stone waterfalls that provide a continually relaxing atmosphere. Located in a refurbished, historic building, Stone Mad Pub offers a small neighborhood feel while having a location in an up and coming neighborhood.

TUCKED AWAY TREASURES

Fat Cats | 2061 W 10th St., Cleveland, OH 44113, (216) 579-0200

Tremont is one of those neighborhoods that has a large residential population with restaurants and bars tucked in between houses and other buildings. This funky hangout is the epitome of grub with classic choices like tacos and burgers and less traditional bar food such as mussels and pork belly.

Felice Urban Cafe | 12502 Larchmere Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44120 (216) 244-9812

If you haven't been to Larchmere lately, you should run, not walk there. In just the last couple of months, two new businesses have popped up in the neighborhood. In the space of a couple of blocks you'll find an independent bookstore, a vegan-friendly cafe, coffee shop and the quaint, tucked away urban cafe, Felice. From the front, it looks like an ordinary bungalow, but walk around back, and the cozy, outside patio awaits.

Tinker Creek Tavern | 14000 Tinker's Creek Road, Walton Hills (216) 642-3900

If you happen to be out near the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, this quaint, tavern is a must-try. It's not the front of the Tinker Creek Tavern that grabs your attention, but the quite opposite. In the back, the patio sits right up against the river. Some who have been here during the summer have compared it to a view from a backyard in Colorado Springs. Rushing water in the background provides a rare ambiance one can't get at a restaurant in the city. The no-frills, affordable menu are extra perks.

