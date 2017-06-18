There has been no official word from the Carter family, but People and other entertainment news sources such as US Weekly are reporting singers Beyonce and Jay Z's twins are here.

Reports indicate the birth of the two newest family member happened this week. People says it has a source confirming the birth, but that source has not been named.

Beyonce is 35, and Jay Z is 47. Her pregnancy with the twins was announced in a photo on Instagram that broke the record for most "liked" photo in social media history, USA Today said.

The couple has not announced names or genders of the twins.